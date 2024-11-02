Jiggly Tasty brings a bit of Japan to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A brand new spot just opened in Cape Coral.

Jiggly Tasty is a bakery with a special focus. It sells Japanese Cheesecake and it's the first of its kind in the area.

Glenys Gonzalez and Jasmine Rothausen work there and are the daughter of the pastry chef in house, Duilio Gonzalez-Abreu.

"It’s something that you must try," Gonzalez said.

Their opening day was in early October.

"We had over 400 customers. We had a line and we were so surprised. After that it has been great," Gonzalez said.

This popular Japanese cheesecake is nothing like American cheesecake. It's fluffier, and hard to find in Cape, until now.

The texture is different, the flavor's different," Gonzalez said.

When traveling the world, the family found out about Japanese cheesecake and wanted to give Southwest Florida a taste.

"He [Gonzalez-Abreu] totally fell in love and decided to bring it here because there's nothing like it. It's very unique and new to a lot of people, so he thought that would be nice," Rothausen said.

Even with people in recovery mode after Helene and Milton businesses are still opening up. The sweet new addition to Santa Barbara Boulevard and Handcock Bridge Parkway is doing well.