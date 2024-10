CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Jaycee Park will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, October 22 and will not reopen until 2025.

The City of Cape Coral says this is due to planned major park renovations and improvements.

You can expect to see a construction fence, and site preparation at the park.

The city says construction will begin once the site is secured.

The park is expected to remain closed until the fall of 2025.

You can view a video of the future of Jaycee Park here.