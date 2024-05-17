JAMMIN ON JUG CREEK: A new music series telling Pine Island stories in song

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — On Friday, the music of Pine Island flowed from Jug Creek Marina and Fish House.

Jug Creek co-owner Jimmy Williamson told Fox 4's Pine Island Community Correspondent Colton Chavez the Jammin' on Jug Creek music series would be something the island has never seen before.

"There is nothing like Jug Creek in Lee County," said Williamson.

Colton Chavez Artist Madison Morris sings one of his Pine Island inspired songs for a group ahead of a special music festival in the area.

The music series invites local artists to speak with people who live on the island, and then create an original song, using those stories as their inspiration.

Madison Morris is one of those artists.

“It's neat because there is music in the dirt of this island,” said Morris.

Morris, songs like "Florida Man" and "We're All Still Here" are songs influenced by Morris's life living in Cape Coral and Pine Island and the lasting impact of Hurricane Ian.

“My wife and I, we wrote that song (We're All Still Here) after that, I have been doing music since then, it kind of brought a new life into my music,” said Morris.

The music series will run each weekend from May 17 to June 8 at Jug Creek, starting at 7 p.m.

Singers/Songwriters/Musicians, this is your chance to listen to stories and/or generate your own lyrics about this special place and the people in it to compete in a Jug Creek song writing competition that will end in a winning song picked at the end of 2024 from all the entries. Prizes include: Cash, Gift Certificates, Studio Time to record your song, a bit of promotion on you and a few events that will feature you as an artist. Jammin on Jug Creek message to artists

