"IT'S RIDICULOUS": Some Cape Coral streets still underwater days after Debby passed

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — When Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line heard about one neighborhood that is still seeing flooding... days later... she went to go check out for herself.

"This happens just about every time that we have a torrential downpour," said Pete Rosado, a resident on SW 12th Terrace.

After days of dealing with this flooding, trapping some in their homes since Sunday, neighbors told Bella they are exhausted.

"It's ridiculous!" says neighbors whose street is still underwater days after Debby passed Cape Coral

"It's ridiculous! When it's that deep, and even taking my truck to get through it, but you put huge waves up into people's property," said Alvin Beard, a homeowner on SW 12th Terrace.

They say they have never seen the high water last this long. Some point to the new construction in the area, while others say this has been happening since Hurricane Ian hit.

"This street, in particular, is the worst out of all of them that are in this subdivision. For whatever reason the drain, which is just a few houses down, it doesn't seem to be functioning at all," said Beard.

Beard told Fox 4's Bella Line that he, along with some of his other neighbors, have contacted the city about this before and claim nothing has been done about it.

Bella also reached out to the city on Tuesday to find out more, but has not heard anything yet.

These neighbors live just a few blocks from Chiquita and Trafalgar, which saw the same flooding issues but now that area is all clear.

Homeowners say money is on their mind.

"I have never had flood insurance. It's never been required. Lucked out in that sense. It never goes up to the homes, but this is an anomaly here for it last this long," said Rosado.

"My house is paid off, so I canceled my insurance because insurance is too high I can't afford it. So I just kind of take my chances," said Hung Nguyen, a homeowner on SW 12th Terrace.

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on what the city says about this flooding with our complete coverage of Southwest Florida's recovery from Debby.