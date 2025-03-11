'IT'S JUST TIME': Dixie Roadhouse owners selling iconic Cape Coral nightclub

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One of Cape Coral's most popular nightclubs is up for sale.

As the staff gets ready for a busy Tuesday night crowd at Dixie Roadhouse, the bar's owners know last call is closing in.

Fox 4's Bella Line shows us the rooftop bar that could be a major selling point:

Dixie Roadhouse Hits the Market: Cape Coral's nightlife icon up for grabs

“It’s just time,” said Lynn Pippenger, owner of Dixie Roadhouse.

Pippenger says after moving her family to Cape Coral more than 15 years ago, it's time for her and her partner David to retire. She says she hopes the building remains in the nightlife business.

"We want to see someone's imagination really kind of come to life here, like ours did,” said Pippenger.

The price tag is $2.7 million and David says people are already showing interest.

To sweeten the deal, Pippenger says there's a 10,000-square-foot rooftop bar that can be revitalized, as well as a front patio area.

"There are so many things going on in South Cape, The Cove, and the Basin, and there are just so many things that are up and coming, and this is just a wonderful place to be,” said Pippenger. "It's time for this building, you know, to go to the next level.”

She tells me they've worked hard over the years to embrace the community, and Pippenger says Dixie Roadhouse has left its mark.

"When we first got here, South Cape was pretty quiet, and we loved the area, and we loved the building, and so we focused really on getting Dixie open, and then we really focused on trying to make South Cape a busier place,” said Pippenger. "It was businesses working together to invite people down for pub crawls and events, and that really helped Cape Coral grow.”

Until it is sold, she says the bar will go on with business as usual.

For more information on the listing, click here.