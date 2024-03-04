IT'S GOING DOWN: Cape Coral creeps closer to Yacht Club demo day

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, people walking around the Cape Coral Yacht Club spoke with Fox 4's Colton Chavez about the city demolishing the property.. where damage still lingers more than a year and a half after Hurricane Ian.

“It's way overdue it's been 16-17-18 months?” said one person.

During a recent Cape Coral city workshop, David Hyyti, the Director of City Capital Improvements said the $987,716 demolition project had been awarded to a contractor who is expected to start work within the next 30 days.

On Monday, Fox 4's Colton Chavez asked city leaders if they could narrow that down any — a city spokesperson said there was no official date, but they hoped to start during the month of April.

City leaders said the demolition will take about two months.

The final design for the yacht club includes an expanded beach, a new restaurant, a resort-style pool, and a four-story parking garage.

Of course, where there's a beach, there's always this question: will any of the parking be free?

City leaders said it was to early to say whether free parking was part of the Cape Coral Yacht Club's new design.