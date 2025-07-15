Is this your ring? Lobster Lady looking to reunite it with its owner

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral restaurant is hoping to reunite a customer with a lost ring that was found in their bathroom on July 4th.

The Lobster Lady restaurant posted a photo of the ring after a customer believed it had been accidentally thrown away in a trash can.

Staff members searched for the ring but couldn't locate it at the time. After the woman left, someone discovered the ring in the bathroom.

The restaurant says they don't have the woman's contact information to notify her about the found item.

The Lobster Lady is currently holding the ring and hopes to reconnect it with its rightful owner.

