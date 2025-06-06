Injured manatee released in Cape Coral after year of rehabilitation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A manatee injured by boat propellers is back in the waters at Horton Park after a year of rehabilitation.

Cape Coral Parks & Recreation helped with the release of the manatee, which had spent the past year recovering at SeaWorld Rescue following injuries sustained from boat propellers.

"After dedicated care and rehab, she's now fully healed and ready to swim free once again," Cape Coral Parks & Recreation said in a social media post.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office also posted about the release, and their contribution.

The successful rehabilitation and release highlights ongoing efforts to protect Florida's manatee population, which faces threats from watercraft collisions, habitat loss and other environmental challenges.

Conservation officials continue to encourage boaters to observe speed limits in manatee zones and remain vigilant when navigating Florida's waterways.