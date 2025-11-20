Large police presence in Cape Coral ends with man receiving mental health care

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says police have safely cleared the scene after responding to a man who was experiencing suicidal ideation and locked himself alone in his home - leading to a large police presence off of NE Van Loon Terrace.

Police say the department's Crisis Negotiations Team successfully communicated with the person inside, and that individual will now receive mental health care.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there is always someone who wants to talk to you.

You can dial or text 988.

Update:

After approximately two hours of a heavy police presence, we can confirm that we are seeing officers leave the scene of this investigation.

Original Reporting:

The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting an investigation near the 1100 block of NE Van Loon Terrace & NE 10th Place.

Investigators say the scene is isolated, but police ask that people avoid this area as the investigation continues.

FOX 4 Senior Reporter Emily Young is on scene.