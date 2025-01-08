IN PICTURES: Local Sheriffs sworn in across Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The terms of several sheriffs began on Tuesday in Southwest Florida. To mark the occasion family, friends and fellow law enforcement gathered to witness the ceremonies at different court houses across our area.

In Collier County Sheriff Rambosk was sworn in to mark the official beginning of his fifth term as Collier County's chief law enforcement officer. Sheriff Rambosk's wife Pat was by his side along with the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Joseph G. Fost administering the oath of office.

“We have a community unlike any other here in Collier County,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “My commitment to the citizens of Collier County, the men and women of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and our fellow first responders is to continue to keep this the safest community in the nation.”

In Hendry County the Sheriff's Office shared Sheriff Steve Whidden's fourth swearing in ceremony.

Sheriff Whidden is starting his 16th year as sheriff.

See the video below:

AQO9A9fblXNa2u8lvpBt9FJsiWVtRtJJLw7li_sc-3hRScUTNa1lO4iQQaj92N60TTDYq76l6YJ0Ec1EmEs9ntI_.mp4

In DeSoto County, the Sheriff's office posted photos from Sheriff James F. Potter's swearing in ceremony.

Sheriff Potter begins his third term serving as the Sheriff of DeSoto County.

"This milestone is a testament to Sheriff Potter's unwavering dedication, leadership, and commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. Under his leadership, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office continues ensure justice, safety, and trust remain at the forefront of our mission." The DeSoto Sheriff's office said.

Yesterday, The Charlotte county Sheriff's office shared photos from Sheriff Prummell's swearing in ceremony. The Sheriff is beginning his 4th term.

The Sheriff's office said the Honorable Judge Gentile shared his appreciation for the hard work the sheriff and others sworn in do to keep Charlotte county a great place to live.

In Glades County, The Sheriff's Office shared Sheriff David Hardin's swearing in.

Hardin will be serving Glades County for a third term.

In Sarasota County, Sheriff Hoffman was sworn in for his second term.

When asked about his plans, Sheriff Hoffman responded, “During this next term, our agency will focus on ensuring that the expansion of our headquarters and other capital improvements projects will see completion, so that we may continue to provide quality law enforcement services to our community. In addition, as criminals continue to utilize technology to victimize our citizens, particularly our senior citizens, this agency will seek to deploy crime fighting technology to combat fraud and identity theft and scams perpetrated on our residents. We must also continue to lead the state in recruiting, training, and retaining high-quality professional law enforcement personnel to meet the demands of the growth our county is experiencing. At the end of the day, providing safety and security to visitors and residents will continue to be our number one priority.”