I LIKE BIG TRUCKS | FDOT hosts 'touch a truck' event at Hertz Arena

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday, members of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) are hosting what they expect to be Southwest Florida’s largest Touch-a-Truck event.

On April 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., FDOT said children and adults have a rare and unique opportunity to learn about traffic safety by exploring heavy equipment used in emergencies and routine work.

FDOT LIVE INTERVIEW

Guests can expect to see: Helicopters, fire trucks, police patrol cars, bomb trucks, dump trucks, robots, marine air-boats, muck excavators, semi trucks, and swamp buggies.

This free event is a joint effort with FDOT, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies.

FDOT's Safety Administrator, Keith Robbins said the event, which is promoting road safety comes at a time when Lee County continues to see a ton of drivers moving into the area.

“You have people that don't live in Lee County that still travel through here it's a major thoroughfare for the state with all of that traffic on the road and drivers are not always as safe as they can be so obviously the chances of crashes go up. So one of the things we are looking to do with this event is to show people not only the dangers of not driving safely but a lot of things they can do to improve safety on the roads," said Robbins.

