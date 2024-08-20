'I HAVE NEVER BEEN HERE BEFORE': More people need Cape Coral food pantry's help

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Julie Ferguson, the Executive Director of the Cape Coral Caring Cente, said her food pantry is struggling.

“I see the number of donations that are coming in and I’m like we should have lots of food…and yet we don’t,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson said it's a unique situation since the social services organization off SE 47th Street was seeing more donations compared to last year.

On Tuesday, she spoke with Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez about how more people in Cape Coral are facing food insecurity.

“People's incomes have not gone up and some people are actually losing hours and losing their jobs because of the economy and situation,” said Ferguson.

A situation that Ferguson said was bringing in families who last year did not need to visit the center.

“A couple of days ago I was listening as people were walking outside my office and they were sharing, (saying) I have never been here before,” said Ferguson.

On Tuesday, Ferguson said she was hoping a rise in donations could help the situation.

Volunteers say along with the need for perishable food items like meat, other items like baby wipes and diapers were flying off their shelves.

Donations can be dropped at 1420 SE 47th St, Cape Coral, FL 33904: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“I always like to say, sometimes they are coming in, in tears, but we reality want them to leave with a smile,” said Ferguson.