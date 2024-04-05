HUNTING IN THE CAPE: What we caught, and how you can do it, too!

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It's a year-round hunting season, smack dab in the heart of Cape Coral.

Todd Williams is a military veteran turned hunting charter captain.

And what does he hunt? These guys:

Colton Chavez, WFTX Fox 4 On April 5, 2024, an iguana sits sunning itself on a seawall in Cape Coral.

Yeah, you recognize them: iguanas!

"We do these iguana hunts specifically in Cape Coral, Lee County,” said Williams.

Williams owns 2 Veterans Outdoor Adventures.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species due to their impacts on native wildlife.

On Friday, Williams told Cape Coral's Community Correspondent (that's me, Colton Chavez) that business was booming.

“A one-man charter this was three weeks ago the guy put 20 of them in the boat,” said Williams.

Williams said he takes a lot of his earnings from the iguana charters to help fund his free hunting trips for veterans and first responders.

Colton Chavez, Fox 4 This photo gives you an idea of how quickly iguanas reproduce in Southwest Florida. Females of the invasive species can deliver up to 30 eggs at a time, three times a year. This particular iguana was harvested during a legal hunt along some canals in Cape Coral on April 5, 2024.

Along with being invasive, Williams said they can do a lot of damage to homeowners seawalls in the Cape.

“Those seawalls behind us as you can see the sun heats them up and the iguanas love it so they lay on top of the seawall and then dig a hole behind the seawall which eventually will erode the seawall," said Williams.

Williams said that he uses air rifles, which the state does not consider to be firearms or dangerous weapons.

It’s also an opportunity, Williams said to bring more tourism into Cape Coral.

