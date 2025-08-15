CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors near Patriot Elementary School say the morning and afternoon traffic is creating safety hazards and accessibility issues for locals.

Hear from homeowners on the busy road:

Homeowners say school traffic blocks driveways, creates safety hazards near Patriot Elementary

Homeowners Barbara and Joseph LeComte said the crowds of cars and speeding drivers make getting around in the morning or afternoon nearly impossible.

"They do not slow down. They block every driveway. One day I counted, there was 14 driveways on that side blocked," Barbara LeComte said.

The couple emphasized that drivers need to be more considerate of homeowners. "They have to be courteous of the people who live here," Joseph LeComte said.

Just down the road, homeowner Joe Parrino faces similar issues and believes the traffic needs to be redirected.

"When they're backed up, that traffic in the right lanes all the way up here, and now people come down and live here. What would you do right now, if I'm going this way? See what I'm saying? Now you got to go on the grass or pull in people's driveway," Parrino said.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to these concerns, stating: "Just because we have RedSpeed cameras in school zones does not mean we are not actively patrolling in these areas as well. If people are caught speeding in areas surrounding schools, they will receive a ticket from law enforcement. Also, drivers should never park in a manner that blocks another person's driveway, as it is against Florida law and could result in a citation."

Parrino urged drivers to be more cautious in the neighborhood. "Just slow down and we have kids and children around on bicycles so be careful," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.