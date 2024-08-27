Watch Now
HOLE IN THE HOUSE: Police look for driver who crashed into Cape Coral home

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Palm Tree Blvd
Cape Coral car into house
Fox 4
Cape Coral Police investigate a car that crashed into a home on Palm Tree Blvd Tuesday morning
Cape Coral car into house
CAPE CORAL, Fla — People who live on Palm Tree Blvd in Cape Coral woke up to a bizarre scene Tuesday morning.

A car crashed into the front of a home, leaving a large hole.

Cape Coral car into house
Closer look at damage caused to a Cape Coral home when a car crashed into hit Tuesday morning

Cape Coral Police told Fox 4 they were searching for someone, and our crew on the scene saw a helicopter over the house and K9 teams searching the ground.

A red sign near the front door of the house with a City of Cape Coral logo, said the house was unsafe and ordered people not to go inside.

Cape Coral car into house
City of Cape Coral notice that a house where a car crashed Tuesday morning was unsafe to enter

Police officers were also looking a damaged bicycle that was upside down on the sidewalk outside of the house.

Cape Coral car into house
A damaged bicycle that was found on the sidewalk outside a house on Palm Tree Blvd, where a car crashed Tuesday morning

And there was a suitcase sitting beside the car that crashed.

Cape Coral car into house
Suitcase that was found next to the car that crashed into a Cape Coral home on Tuesday morning

At this point Cape Coral Police have not released any other information. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

