CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People from all over the country are flocking to the Southeast US to some of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Helene.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with a Cape Coral man who is in Ashville, North Carolina, already helping out and one local business owner will be headed up there soon.

Bowen Bickelhaupt didn't think twice about helping out. Especially after having gone through Hurricane Ian.

"I've been going door to door, just kind of delivering, well, what's left of the door. It's sad to say, just delivering water," said Bickelhaupt.

He says the sites are shocking.

HELENE HELP: Cape residents bring aide to North Carolina after catastrophic flooding

"A lot of people back home right now understand what everybody, including themselves, went through during Ian," said Bickelhaupt. "I just have to say this, put Ian and Katrina combined, and it's still not even close to being the same."

Take a look at these photos Bowen has taken of the aftermath:

Bowen Bickelhaupt HELENE HELP: Cape residents bring aide to North Carolina after catastrophic flooding

But, he's getting some backup soon.

"What we went through, even as a company during Hurricane Ian and you just don't forget about things like that," said Jennifer Soto, Eddie's Towing 239 owner.

Soto is packing up the trucks and heading out. With the help of the community, they are collecting donations like diapers, medications, hygiene products, and water.

"Whatever North Carolina needs, whatever Bowen needs, we're going to do as much as we can, and whatever the community provides, we'll go there," said Soto.

She says this may not be their only trip.

"It's community taking care of community and it doesn't just stop here. This is our country as well," said Soto.

Soto says they are hoping to get all donations from the community by October 13.

"Americans just kind of got to stick together. That's basically what it boils down to." said Bickelhaupt.

All donations can be dropped off at their Cape Coral location on Viscaya Parkway.