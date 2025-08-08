CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman is asking for help after her electric bike, which she uses for physical therapy, was stolen from her garage in a matter of seconds.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with the homeowner about the incident she caught on camera:

Gone in seconds: Security camera captures theft of Cape Coral woman's rehabilitation e-bike

Brenda Waun had only owned the e-bike for a week when it was taken from her garage while she and her sister were briefly inside her home.

"I always felt safe here, right now, I'm a little leery. I mean, I don't… There's no expression for it. There's no words," Waun said.

Security footage shows a shoeless man entering the open garage and taking the bike. She says they had opened the garage door and gone back inside for just a couple of minutes.

"Oh my gosh, where's my bike?" Waun said when they returned to find it missing.

After checking her security cameras and seeing the theft, Waun and her sister tried to locate the thief.

"We got in our vehicles and we drove down the road, thinking, Where can we see him? I said, Oh my gosh, that goes 20 miles an hour. I couldn't find him," Waun said.

The bike holds special importance for Waun, who has been using it for physical therapy since breaking her back in October.

"That was just the perfect exercise that was doing really well for me," Waun said.

As a retiree on a fixed income, she had saved up to get this special bike.

"You know, it takes a long time to try to save up for something like that," Waun said.

Now, Waun is warning others to be vigilant about their property.

"I just want people to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Please keep everything locked. I don't care. I locked my car in the garage now, and I never used to," Waun said.

