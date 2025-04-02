"Get it done": Who could pay for an expansion at Cape Coral's only beach?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Yacht Club is still destroyed nearly 3 years after Hurricane Ian, but the city says steps are being made to build it back.

Now, the City Council will vote on a resolution that could change an agreement with Lee County to use Tourist Development Tax Grant Funding for the Yacht Club shoreline expansion project and includes substructure improvements.

Hearing what neighbors have to say about this idea:

Cape Coral's only beach could be getting an expansion, and tourist dollars could fund it

"Get it done. This is the only public park with the beach that families can go to,” said Lisa Nesser, a neighbor of the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

"We go for a walk and you just see, like, nothing going on there,” said Camera Haugland, a neighbor of the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Both Haugland and Nesser say the rebuild is taking too long.

"A lot of the people like myself, we're aging and, you know, we are starting to wonder, will we ever see it done in our lifetime?" expressed Haugland.

"I find it odd that it's been two and a half years that they have done nothing,” said Nesser.

Some of our Cape Coral City Council members have expressed how crucial it is to get the Yacht Club back up and running.

Now they will have to make a decision on whether or not to use tourist tax dollars to help pay for the more than $800,000 dollar beach expansion.

"That would be fine. I mean, a lot of tourists use our yacht club here,” said Nesser.

"It's probably, probably an okay thing, you know, because the tourists use it probably more than the locals,” said Haugland.

The City is still waiting on one more permit approval from the Army Corps of Engineers and designs to be finished before they can start construction.