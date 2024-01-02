GET ANOTHER JOB| Lee GOP gives its two cents on Cape Council stipend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There's more push back against the decision Cape Coral City Council made back in December that gave them an additional $40,000 a year.

Soon after they made that decision, which also gave the mayor an additional $60,000, a petition quickly followed demanding the council to reverse it. Now, the Republican Party of Lee County is asking the council to rethink the decision.

Michael Thompson, the Chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee spoke with Fox 4 about the council member's decision.

“The residents of Cape Coral get to decide on the salary for the city council members and the mayor. They don't get to make that decision unilaterally,” said Thompson.

Cape Coral Council member Tom Hayden has told Fox 4 that the growth of the city continues to demand more from each council member.

“The stipend now allows me to devote... pretty much all my time to council duties,” said Hayden.

Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent, Colton Chavez asked Thompson with the added growth, if council members deserve more money.

"I don’t believe they deserve any more money they knew what the job paid when they signed up for it you know this is public service this isn't a private sector so if you are looking for more money I would encourage them to find another job”

Thompson said if council doesn't reverse its decision he said the Republican Party of Lee County could fund someone else to fill their job, come the next election.

Thompson told Fox 4 the Lee County Republican Executive Committee will vote on January 16 on a resolution that says the GOP will not support any current council members in the future.

“Any help financially or any type of help whatsoever that goes to any of the city council members including the mayor is dead on arrival,” said Thompson.

For the resolution to pass and become an official position of the Lee County GOP, the resolution would need a 2/3 vote.