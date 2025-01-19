Watch Now
GATOR STUCK: Cape Coral fire fighters rescue 10-foot gator from storm drain

Tracker helped remove gator and take it to a gator farm
Cape Coral Fire Department
CAPE CORAL, Fla — It was like something out of a Stephen King novel.

Only it was a gator.

Saturday morning, someone saw a gator in a storm drain on NW 27th St in Cape Coral. They called the Cape Coral Fire Department and the firefighters who responded realized it was stuck.

So, they went to work to free it.

The fire department says it used the winch on a brush truck to lift the lid off the culvert and then helped a gator tracker remove it from the drain.

And that's when they realized it was more than 10-feet long.

In a Facebook post, the department says because of the gator's size, it will be "taken to a gator farm to live out his life and possibly be part of a breeding program."

