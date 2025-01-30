Ft Myers immigration lawyer shares insight on impacts of state & federal changes

FT MYERS, Fla. — As federal and state laeaders push forward with new immigration legislation, the moves are raising questions about enforcement and the impact on schools and families and communities around the country.

One Ft Myers attorney says she's hearing a lot of uncertainty from legal residents as well as those currently going through the immigration process.

Watch FOX 4 senior reporter Emily Young's full report here:

SWFL immigration attorney shares insight on impact of Florida immigration legislation

Indira Demine says her phone has been ringing nonstop over the past 24 hours. Her clients are frightened and confused, she explains.

"They're afraid to go to the grocery store, to leave their homes, to take their kids to school," Demine said.

Much of the anxiety stems from two key pieces of legislation: the so-called "Trump Bill" passed by Florida lawmakers Tuesday night, which faces a looming veto from Governor Ron DeSantis... and the more strict package of measures the governor wants to push through.

According to Demine, many provisions within these bills may exceed the legal scope of state authority.

"Most of the things on this list are out of the scope of what a state government can do," she explained.

For example, one provision seeks to make illegal immigration a state crime, while another in the governor’s proposed bill aims to give Florida the power to deport undocumented immigrants.

"It's not the state's business to regulate immigration—that is in the executive branch," Demine said, suggesting that legal challenges are likely.

President Trump’s executive orders which first took effect last week include immigration. The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that federal immigration officers now have the authority to enter schools and churches under specific circumstances — places once deemed as "sensitive spaces," under previous administrations.

Social media is also fueling parents' anxiety with talk of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids at schools.

While FOX 4 worked to get more clarity on whether that was actually possible in a place like Lee County, Demine acknowledged that, such actions could be legal under the right conditions.

"ICE raids should be targeted towards undocumented immigrants with outstanding orders of removal, with a warrant for their arrest—and that could include children," she explained.

School districts, she noted, have little to no legal power to prevent such enforcement actions.

One controversial provision in the legislature’s bill allocates $500 million to city and state officials for immigration enforcement. However, legal experts argue that its constitutionality could be challenged.

"In the name of security for your state, depending on the language you put it in, you can say anything’s legal," Demine said. "I'm protecting the interests of my state—so is it legal? It’s up to interpretation by the court."

For now, the future of the legislation remains uncertain. Will Governor DeSantis veto the bill passed by lawmakers? If he does, will the legislature override his decision with a vote?

Only time will tell, but one thing is clear—legal battles and community tensions are far from over.