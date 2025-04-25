Fox 4 will air live special coverage of Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday

FOX 4 will simulcast FOX News' live coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story," will anchor the coverage live from Rome beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET. The special live coverage will also feature chief religion correspondent Lauren Green, contributor Jonathan Morris and correspondents Alex Hogan and Connor Hansen.

The pope passed away early Monday morning at the age of 88 after a public appearance on Easter Sunday.

MacCallum will lead the coverage leading up to and throughout Pope Francis' funeral mass, which is set to start at 4 a.m. ET in the Vatican's St. Peters Square.

Pope Francis’ life will be celebrated during a Mass presided over by His Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals. Bishops, priests, cardinals, archbishops and patriarchs from around the world will officiate the service.

The events will conclude with the beginning of the Novemdiales, a symbolic and procedural period of nine days of prayer, mourning and remembrance.

Another funeral Mass will be held on Sunday by Italian Cardinal and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. Pope Francis will be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome for burial.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Regina Maria Sivori and Mario Jose Francisco in Argentina, died of a stroke and cardiac arrest, according to the Vatican.