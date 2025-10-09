Former Cape Coral football coach investigated for alleged sexual relationship on campus, district records show

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — New records reveal that Tyler Murphy, the former head football coach at Cape Coral High School, was investigated by the Lee County School District for allegedly having a sexual relationship on school campus before his sudden resignation in September.

A Cape Coral mother filed a complaint with the school district, alleging that Murphy engaged in inappropriate conduct with her. The woman, who requested anonymity to protect her son from potential backlash, told FOX 4 that Murphy's advances initially flattered her.

"He's one of the most charming people I've met in my whole life," she said.

The woman claims she had a physical relationship with Murphy that lasted from August to December 2024. She alleges they had sex in his office on the school's campus.

"For me personally it was just once," she said. "He must know the rules, he's the man in charge here."

Records FOX 4 obtained from the Lee County School District outline the timeline of an investigation into Murphy. The district's report states: "The texts show evidence that there was sexual activity on school grounds. The phone number associated with these text messages was verified to be from Mr. Murphy's personal cell phone."

According to the report, Murphy verified the texts were from him.

The woman said she and Murphy stopped seeing each other for months before she filed the complaint.

"We hadn't had contact in a long time, I had no reason just to randomly do this," she said.

She expressed concern about how the situation affects the students.

"My heart seriously, 1 million percent goes out to them, I'm heartbroken this is all happening," she said.

Murphy initially submitted his resignation but later attempted to withdraw it. As of now, he is not affiliated with the school.

The coach's sudden departure puzzled the community, as Murphy had transformed the Cape Coral High School football program and was beloved by his athletes.

"Respectful, amazing dude," one player said. "He was a role model, you know."

Some players and parents want Murphy back. On Tuesday night, Cape Coral football players came out in large numbers to support their former coach at the Lee County School Board meeting, calling for the district to allow Murhpy to return.

"This coach means a lot to us, definitely as a group," one player said.

Murphy attended the school board meeting, but he declined to comment. The district also did not address the matter at the meeting.

