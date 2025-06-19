Food aid at risk under 'Big Beautiful Bill'; St. Matthew’s House steps in to help

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A tax cut bill currently in the Senate could tighten regulations on who qualifies for food assistance programs, potentially affecting thousands of families in Southwest Florida.

Find out how St Matthew's House is stepping up to help:

SWFL SNAP benefit users could be impacted by Trumps 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

In Lee County alone, more than 100,000 people struggle to put food on the table, according to a 2023 Feeding America study.

The bill, which President Trump has dubbed "The One Big Beautiful Bill," focuses on tax cuts for people who live off tips but also includes changes to food stamps and Medicaid.

St. Matthew's House says they are already stepping up to help those who may lose benefits if the bill passes.

"These are real people facing real circumstances, and this program that it's being cut is going to make a real impact on those lives," said Manny Vazquez, the community impact coordinator of St. Matthew's House.

He says they have families and seniors coming in every day for their food services. Plus, he says the number rises in the summer when school is out and they're still seeing people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"They're staying in a motel or a hotel and they don't have any food, so a lot of people are relying on those programs, and also they're relying also on St Matthew's House," Vazquez said.

Under the potential regulations, individuals must meet specific criteria to qualify for SNAP benefits: be a guardian of a dependent under 7-years-old, pregnant women, be employed if you are between 18 and 65-years-old, or be medically certified as unfit to work.

The bill would also shift more funding responsibility for SNAP benefits to the states.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about 1 in 4 SNAP participants—approximately 6 million people—would be at risk of losing their benefits.

Vazquez says St. Matthew's House is prepared to help. They offer mobile distributions throughout Southwest Florida and a community choice pantry so people can bring groceries home to their families. For more information, click here.

"We hear from a lot of them what it means for them to have food, and how much of an impact we're making by just providing them the essential needs," Vazquez said.

The bill is currently in the Senate, and if passed, it will go to President Trump for his signature.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.