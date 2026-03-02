Florida lawmakers consider antisemitism task force as incidents rise

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are considering new legislation aimed at addressing a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents across Florida — a move local faith leaders said is urgently needed.

Senior Reporter Emily Young reports on a proposed antisemitism task force:

In 2023, the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral was targeted when bricks were thrown at the building while people were inside. The incident rattled the local Jewish community and raised concerns about safety at houses of worship.

Just last year, a man was charged with intentionally setting fire to Chabad of Charlotte County only days before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The timing of the alleged arson intensified fears among congregants preparing for one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.

These cases mirror a broader national trend. The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents reached record highs, documenting thousands of cases of harassment, vandalism and assault across the United States.

Rabbi Yossi Labkowski of Chabad Cape Coral said he has seen the shift firsthand. Reflecting on his own experiences, he said antisemitism today feels far worse than when he was growing up in Brooklyn.

"It did get very bad and it’s so much worse than it was when I was growing up in Brooklyn and you could feel it all over, absolutely, all over the world really and it’s not only us — it’s everybody," he said. "It's not only the religious Jews that look different, even the Israelis that just speak a different language."

In response, lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 1072, which would establish a statewide task force focused on combating antisemitism.

The proposed group would include members of the Jewish community and work with law enforcement to improve hate crimes training, provide policy recommendations to state leaders and examine best practices used in other states.

Rabbi Labkowski said that if the task force is approved, he hopes education will be central to its mission. He believes that teaching about Jewish history and Judaism is one of the most effective tools to prevent hate, emphasizing that greater understanding can help counter misinformation and reduce the risk of violence.

Senate Bill 1072 is currently in committee in Tallahassee.