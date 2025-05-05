Florida bill requires insurance, microchips for dogs deemed dangerous by the government

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have passed a bill (HB 593) that would place new restrictions on owners of dogs deemed dangerous by the government, requiring owners to get liability insurance and microchip their pets.

The legislation, which is currently awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis' signature, defines dangerous dogs as those that have injured or killed another dog or human multiple times, have been trained to dog fight, or have attacked a human unprovoked.

Hear what the Cape Coral Animal Shelter Executive Director says this would do for the community:

"I think it's about time that we hold owners accountable for dangerous dogs, and I think that's what this legislation does," said Liz McCauley, Executive Director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

Under the proposed law, owners of dogs classified as dangerous would be required to obtain $100,000 of liability insurance and ensure their pets are microchipped.

McCauley says their facility doesn't accept dogs deemed dangerous, but believes this legislation could improve community safety.

"If my dog bites somebody, I'm going to be responsible for it, and I think in the past many owners have not had to take responsibility for these animals being dangerous," said McCauley.

The bill includes potential felony charges for dog owners who violate the law. It also allows for dogs that attack someone to be taken away during investigations.

Dog owners at the Rotary Park Dog Park expressed support for the stricter penalties.

"It's a no brainer," said Steve, a dog owner. "I think we need to keep our dogs safe. We need to keep them, keep people safe from our dogs."

McCauley noted that the legislation helps distinguish between dangerous dogs and normal canine behavior.

"Accidents happen with bites all the time. I mean, it's, it's, you know, just part of being a dog, that's how they react, and I think this legislation will help define that," said McCauley.

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill, it would take effect July 1.

