First responders team up to save dogs after house fire in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, FL. — Cape Coral first responders, including the city's fire department, helped to save a local homeowners' dogs after they were unresponsive and struggling to breathe following a house fire on February 13th.

According to a Facebook post from Lee County Public Safety, first responders arrived on scene and found the dogs suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

The post praises Paramedic Cesar Valencia, EMT Adrian Mondragon, and Lt. Kevin Murphy for acting quickly, providing oxygen and helping to resuscitate the dogs.

Lee County Public Safety safety says the dogs regained consciousness by the time their owners arrived.