Fired Cape Coral City Manager sues city, alleges discrimination

Fired Cape Coral City Manager Rob Hernandez has sued the city, accusing council members and the Mayor of racist and anti-LGBTQ conduct against city employees and residents.

In a federal lawsuit, filed in the Middle District of Florida, Hernandez alleges city council members objected to his hiring of LGTBQ employees and donations to PRIDE Cape Coral.

"In sum, because Hernandez opposed and refused to participate in such illegal conduct, City Council retaliated by nonrenewing his contract," the lawsuit states.

Hernandez was hired by the city in August of 2020.

He was fired by the council in February of last year, despite an above average score on his annual review.

However, an investigator hired by the city last May found his allegations to be unfounded.