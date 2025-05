CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a house fire near Wilmington Parkway in Cape Coral around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to crews on scene, the flames were called in by an off-duty fire fighter who saw smoke coming from the house.

Three people were in the house when the fire began, but they were able to escape the home with no injuries.

The fire has been 100% contained.

The cause is currently under investigation.