CAPE CORAL, Fla. — No one is injured after a fire broke out in Cape Coral early Tuesday morning, according to crews.

Country club catches fire overnight

It happened just southwest of Ninth Court at the Palmetto-Pine Country Club, around 2 a.m.

Our team on the scene saw garage doors melted off their hinges and even melting part of the roof. FOX 4 was also able to see charred golf carts.

The Cape Coral Fire Department investigator and Cape Coral officers were both on scene.