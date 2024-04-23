FEMA comes to Cape Coral in hopes of solving insurance discount debacle

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Around 200 homes in the City of Cape Coral have been tagged, telling homeowners they may be losing their flood insurance discount on October 1, 2024. It's something Lee County leaders called devastating.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted the city a 30-day extension to prove it's in compliance.

"The communication between FEMA and the City of Cape Coral is much, much better now, than it was before," Mayor John Gunter said on Monady during a press conference.

Under a month ago, he referred to the agency's members as "villains." Since then, the relationship between the city and FEMA has strengthened.

The city hosted a press conference Monday where Gunter said FEMA representatives are in Cape Coral, working with city leaders to resolve the issue.

The original deadline was May 9. It has now been extended to June 10. In that time the city must give FEMA documentation to show what was done after Hurricane Ian and check that it's in line with FEMA's rules.

Case by case, members of FEMA and the county will look at the demolition permits, substantial damage letters, and enforcement action paperwork filed as a result of Ian.

"We actually have 60 days but the City of Cape Coral, we're trying to stay within the first 30 days," Gunter said. "The additional time may be for any additional information FEMA may need."