FDOT concerned with safety after Matlacha deadly DUI crash

MATLACHA, Fla. — On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation ( FDOT) told Fox 4's Matlacha Community Correspondent Colton Chavez they are concerned with Pine Island Road safety.

In an emailed statement FDOT said:

This fatality is of great concern to the Department and the community. We are upset to hear about this tragedy and send our thoughts to Ms. Sharp’s family. While this is a local roadway, we have been working with our partners and we are all concerned about safety and saddened by the passing of Ms. Sharp and the injuries to others. Patricia Pichette, Communications Specialist Florida Department of Transportation, District One

Investigators said Mary Lou Sharp, was killed after Cody J. Curtis veered off Pine Island Road and hit five people - killing Sharp while they were sitting on the patio of, That BBQ Place.

Crash report documents showed that Curtis allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.137% and the legal blood alcohol concentration limit in Florida is .08%.

On Tuesday, A Lee County judge set bail for Curtis at $252,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet that would monitor any alcohol consumption.

Currently, FDOT is working on developing its Pine Island Road Shared Use Path project.

The project is at the beginning of the development process.

FDOT said the feasibility study examines whether the project is feasible as the first step in a five-step process:

1) Planning

2) PD&E

3) Design

4) Right-of-way

5) Construction

At this point in the process, FDOT said there is no “design” per se.

A spokesperson for FDOT told Fox 4 that transportation professionals are vigilant about safety - saying FDOT sees safety has "always been job #1."

On May 7, FDOT will hold a public meeting for the shared use path feasibility study and they ask the public to share their opinions.

There will also be a live online workshop on May 9 to give the public the same opportunity to comment.

IN-PERSON:

May 7, 2024

Anytime between 5 -7 p.m.

Pine Island United Methodist Church

5701 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922

Project information will be available for review and comment. The project team will be available for discussion.

OR

LIVE ONLINE:

Register in advance:

https://bitly.ws/3edMq

or at

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3169166782701490781

May 9, 2024

6 – 7 p.m.

