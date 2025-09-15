Fatal crash in Cape Coral leaves one dead, one seriously injured, officers say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred near Academy Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Cape Coral police.

They report a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire with two people inside. One person died as a result of the crash, while the driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries via trauma alert, police said.

Cape Coral police said speed was a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs were not involved.

The crash is being investigated, still.