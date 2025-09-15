Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

Fatal crash in Cape Coral leaves one dead, one seriously injured, officers say

Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred near Academy Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Cape Coral police.

They report a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire with two people inside. One person died as a result of the crash, while the driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries via trauma alert, police said.

Cape Coral police said speed was a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs were not involved.

The crash is being investigated, still.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line