Fallen Cape Coral soldier honored with memorial ruck

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in Cape Coral's Jaycee Park on Sunday to honor Captain Daniel Eggers, with a ruck through the city.

Eggers graduated from Cape Coral High School and was a Captain with the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group. He was killed by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan on May 29, 2004.

Hosted by GORUCK, approximately 26 people carried heavy backpacks and an additional 2000 lbs of weight ten miles from Jaycee Park to the Cape Coral Yacht Club and back.

Master Sergeant Justin Defibaugh facilitates GORUCK events across the country, and served in the same Special Forces group as Eggers. He told Fox 4 a difficult ruck is a great way to honor a fallen service member.

"It's an opportunity for them to come together as a team, build camaraderie through shared hardship and come out on the other end as friends all the while remembering and honoring the legacy of Captain Daniel Eggers,” said Defibaugh.

The Cape Coral High School JROTC program plans to hold another memorial service for Eggers on May 24.