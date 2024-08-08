EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: FOX 4 saw police search Cape house in sex battery investigation

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral Police say they arrested a man on sexual battery charges involving a minor.

A neighbor called FOX 4 on Wednesday morning when he saw the SWAT team in his neighborhood, so I was the only journalist to see police search a home.

Aaron Murnane told me he was shocked to see his street lined with squad cars, and a SWAT truck in his neighbors driveway, as he left for work.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: SWAT raid house of Cape Coral man arrested for sexual battery involving a minor

“They jumped out, and it sounded like what to be flash-bangs, two of which we heard,” said Murnane.

In FOX 4 exclusive video, you could see agents walking out of the house with evidence and loading it into their squad car. The Cape Coral Police Department says a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Alan David Colon, 45, in Puerto Rico for a sex offense that happened at the house.

Austin Schargorodski Agents loading evidence from the SWAT raid into their squad car.

Murnane has two children, so learning about the investigation was unsettling. “When you find out something this close to home is kind of really happening - one, it’s already bad enough, but it’s worse because it’s right next to your home.”

Austin Schargorodski Aaron Murnane, Cape Coral Resident.

Cape Coral Police say a detective with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office contacted them, saying a victim said Colon sexually battered them on several occasions at the house. So, Cape Coral Police say they picked up the case.

“Our SWAT team actually executed a warrant on the home in which they went inside the home and got items that were pertinent to the investigation,” said Lisa Greenberg, Cape Coral Police Departments Public Affairs Officer.

Austin Schargorodski Lisa Greenberg, Cape Coral Police Department Public Affairs Officer

Police say Colon is in custody and charged with one count of sexual battery.

Murnane said he’s relieved - he feels like his neighborhood just got safer.

“To know that he’s behind bars and won’t be able to be in the vicinity of my house and my children definitely makes me a bit more comfortable knowing that, and my wife feels better about it,” said Murnane.