"Excessively graphic": Cape Coral man charged with having child pornography

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Cape Coral Police arrested Michael Neuman and charged him having child pornography.

In announcing the arrest on Thursday, the department said "the material was excessively graphic, depicting infants and toddlers."

Police say the department's Special Victim's Unit began investigating the case back in June, based off of a CyberTip that came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tipster said someone was uploading child pornography.

Police say they found several different examples of the material, and were able to track down the person who uploaded it.

They say Neuman had more than 10 videos and numerous photographs of child pornography.

He was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Lee County Jail.