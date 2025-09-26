Ex-North Nicholas High administrator arrested on sexual misconduct charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A former North Nicholas High School assistant principal is facing several charges involving sex crimes with students. The arrest comes after a months-long investigation by the Cape Coral Police Department.

44-year-old Jason Brian Punyahotra, who was an assistant principal at North Nicholas High School, was arrested Sept.19 on two felony charges: Sex Offense by Authority Figure and Obstructing Justice, according to arrest records.

Investigation Reveals Alleged Pattern of Misconduct

The investigation started in February 2025 when a tip was submitted through Fortify Florida, claiming a staff member had been sending sexually explicit messages and photos to an 18-year-old student. In the police report, the tip also claimed the teacher had been exposing himself to a student while they were alone in the classroom.

In that same tip, it said the teacher threatened the student's ability to graduate if she were to report the situation to anyone.

Punyahotra was later identified as the teacher in the complaint. The report said he was working as the reading interventionist at the time and later became the assistant principal.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, multiple witnesses came forward with allegations that Punyahotra engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student. The allegations include claims of sexual intercourse, inappropriate touching, and inappropriate text messaging.

During interviews with investigators, several students corroborated aspects of the allegations, providing details about the alleged relationship between Punyahotra and the student.

In the interviews, the report said one student was pressured while Punyahotra was helping with her school credits.

The alleged victim herself told investigators that Punyahotra repeatedly made advances, touched her inappropriately, and pressured her into sexual conduct, the report said. She also said he manipulated her grades and state testing in exchange for compliance

The investigation also uncovered that Punyahotra attempted to obstruct justice by calling the student from the school phone and asking her to lie to police. According to the report, he instructed her to tell investigators she cleaned his mother's house when she had not.

Previous Allegations at Different School

Court documents reveal this is not the first time Punyahotra has faced such allegations. In 2018, while teaching at Caloosa Middle School, he was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff's Office for similar allegations involving a 14-year-old student.

That case involved allegations of inappropriate touching and communications through Snapchat. The 2018 case was closed due to lack of cooperation from the victim's parents, records show.

Academic Misconduct Also Alleged

The investigation also uncovered allegations of academic misconduct. In April 2024, the report shows Punyahotra received a written warning for "failing to adequately proctor a FSA writing exam resulting in a student being able to utilize a pre-written document."

Additionally, there were allegations that he completed state testing for students in exchange for sexual favors, according to the arrest warrant.

Ongoing Contact Attempts During Investigation

Even while under investigation, Punyahotra continued attempting to contact students inappropriately, court documents show. He used school phones and obtained burner phones to contact students during the investigation.

The report said Punyahotra was a teacher for the 2023-2024 school year and the assistant principal from 2024-2025.

Current Status

Punyahotra is out on bond for both of his charges. He's due back in court on Oct. 20.

The charges of Sex Offense by Authority Figure and Obstructing Justice are both felonies that carry significant potential penalties under Florida law.