CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral audit reveals the Lake Kennedy Racquet Center project was four years behind schedule and cost nearly 2.5 times more than originally expected, potentially impacting other parks that were part of a voter-approved bond.

The Office of Capital Improvements' audit found the racquet center project was 148% over the original budget.

Hear what taxpayers have to say about the over budget project:

Audit reveals Lake Kennedy Racquet Center was 148% over budget, impacting other park projects

The report indicates some parks that were part of the $60 million GO Bond that voters approved in 2018 for parks and recreation improvements could be affected.

"My first thought is, who is doing the budgets? Don't know whether we should be talking to this city council or the last city council, but whoever is budgeting all this in parks is not doing a very good job if you have to rob Peter to pay Paul," said Mark Creasap, who lives close to the future Tropicana Park.

According to the audit: "Due to unexpected astronomical cost increases fueled by industry changes and changes to the scope and design of the project, Lake Meade Park, the Yacht Club, and Tropicana Park, can no longer be included in funding from the Parks GO Bond."

Neighbors near the future Lake Meade Park say they are looking forward to having a place to bring their families, but haven't seen any construction activity in the past month.

"It doesn't surprise me," said Andrew Opalski, who lives near the future Lake Meade Park. "It's Cape Coral, everything is over budget. Every time I turn around, everything is over the budget."

The audit points to COVID being one cause but overall states: "The planning process did not adhere to industry best practices, leading to budget and schedule overruns and avoidable change orders."

"Be more budget friendly. Control your budget, it's really what it boils down to," said Opalski.

"Just be transparent with those of us that are watching you every day," said Creasap.

I reached out to the city for comment on these findings but haven't heard back yet.

On the city's GO Bond website, it states the Tropicana Park and Lake Meade Park projects will continue but won't be funded through the GO Bond.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.