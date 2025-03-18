EVERYONE'S A CRITIC: Cape PD says man with BB gun threatened woman over parking

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a woman's parking job at an apartment complex in Cape Coral upset a man so much, he threatened her with a BB gun!

Cape Coral police say around 11:00pm Monday, they responded to 315 SW Pine Island Road, a newer apartment complex called the Club on Pine Island. It's next to the Sam's Club near the intersection of Pine Island Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

They say a woman told officers the man told her, "I'll pop your jaw. Don't make me come down there. I don't care if you're a girl. I will send my daughter."

CCPD says the man was identified as Louis Joseph Mazzaro, a 45-year-old Cape Coral man.

Police say, "She told officers the man said, 'I'll pop you right now {expletive}. Move your car.' When she asked him if it was a gun, he said it was a BB and said, 'This is not a threat. It's a promise.’"

CCPD says the woman then moved her car to the other side of the apartment, went inside her home, and called 911.

When Police arrived they said Mazzaro showed them a long-rifle in one of his rooms.

The investigation found that Mazzaro felt the woman had parked too close to his car. However police did not specify what kind of car he had.

Police say there were children present at the time of the incident.

Mazzaro was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.