Evacuate or stay? 400,000 residents weigh options ahead of Hurricane Milton

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a rainy Monday as people finished their last bit of preparation before Hurricane Milton impacts southwest Florida.

"I'm not worried about the winds, I'm worried about the water," said Donna Bianco, who plans on evacuating.

While around 416,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders throughout Lee County, not everyone is choosing to leave.

"We have some confidence that this house will withstand because it withstood Ian, except for the flooding, but we wouldn't be doing it if we didn't have the friend with a better-built house to go to," said Peggy Stafford, who plans on sticking out the storm.

Peggy Stafford and her husband moved away from Cape Coral 8 years ago, and they say they had a trip planned down here to get their boat up and running until Hurricane Milton changed those plans.

"We're helping all of our friends that are in town. You know, we're doing a little bit of something for several different people that aren't here," said Stafford. "I don't know if this is the best plan, but we've got a shop vacuum, so if any dribbles in through that flex tape, we're going to try and stay ahead of it."

Donna Bianco lives near the Yacht Club in Zone A and she stayed for Hurricane Helene, but she says she'd rather be safe than sorry this time around.

"I evacuated for Irma and didn't get anything, I didn't even lose power, and it took me 24 hours to get to Georgia, but you never know," said Bianco. "Ian was totally the opposite, so don't let your guard down."

She says she's staying in southwest Florida, just headed inland. She says watching the news was what helped make her final decision.

"Once the water comes you can't leave, and we're not going to have any power, so you're better off going someplace where at least it's dry," said Bianco.

Bianco and the Staffords all say they are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

