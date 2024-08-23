EMOTIONAL DECADE: Cape Coral ice cream shop talks frozen treats & inflation peaks

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, Barbara Zirilli, owner of Zirilli’s Chilly Treats in Cape Coral celebrated their 10th anniversary.

Zirilli told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that a decade doing what you love doesn't always come easy.

“It's been an emotional roller coaster,” said Zirilli.

In the beginning, her parents were her business partners.

“And four months after opening I lost them both 15 days apart,” said Zirilli.

After COVID-19 and then Hurricane Ian, she said rising prices due to inflation meant explaining to customers why the cost of a scoop could increase.

“Until you really sit down and pull those numbers and look at it you don't realize how much… and it was eye-opening to see that my black raspberry base which is one of my top-selling ice cream flavors has increased 79% since 2020," said Zirilli.

Here is a post from Zirilli's Facebook:

It's a hurdle that Zirilli said she will continue to overcome - thanks to the community of Cape Coral.

On Saturday, August 24, Zirilli said 20% of sales will go to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

Zirilli's is located at 814 SW Pine Island Rd #308.