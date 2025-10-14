Dutch Bros Coffee set to open in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Dutch Bros Coffee, a national drive-thru coffee chain, plans to open its first location in Cape Coral.

The new store will be located at 1605 SE 26th St and is expected to open during the last few months of 2025, according to the company.

Founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros has grown to over 1,050 locations across 24 states. The company is known its drive-thru service and offers a variety of drinks including coffee, smoothies, teas, cold brew, and its proprietary energy drink, the Dutch Bros Rebel.

The company says this location is part of its ongoing expansion into Florida and other markets.

