DRUGS, GUNS, CASH: Cape Coral man also busted for selling fake fentanyl pills

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police are investigating a man in the NE 6th Place neighborhood who police say sold fake fentanyl pills.

Police pulled him over Friday and found prescription drugs in his possession that were not prescribed to him. He was taken to jail and released.

A few days later, the narcotic division was granted a warrant to search Richard Riley's Home.

They found more drugs and over a dozen firearms.

See the list of items and photos below:

Various pill bottles U.S. Currency -- $32,121 14 Firearms Miscellaneous Magazines and Ammunition Sentry Safe with Key Needles with a Spoon

He was arrested a second time on Thursday.

When police searched the home, they say they found 14 guns -- a little more than $32,000 in cash-- pill bottles with more than 20 grams of oxycodone, as well as more than 22 grams of meth.

"His name was not on any of them; nothing was prescribed to him," says Mercedes Phillips, Cape Coral officer. "Those are often the things that end up in the hands of the children in the community, and things like that can be very dangerous."

In less than a week, Riley has been arrested twice. He is now in custody.

"A lot of times they end up in the hands of our children, potentially that buy drugs they think will just be fun, and it ends up being incredibly harmful to them and potentially lethal," says Officer Phillips.

That's what concerned some neighbors who live just a few houses down.

"There's a lot of kids, you know, kids get a hold of this stuff," says Ray, a neighbor. "You know, there's already enough deaths."

Another neighbor told FOX 4 that she was worried about an elderly woman who also lived in home. The woman did not want to speak to us, but the neighbor checked on her and told us she was okay.

Ray has been in the neighborhood for two months and has seen several cars in and out of Riley's driveway.

Ray says he is very happy that Riley has been arrested.

