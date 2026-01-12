'Don't try to be a hero': Cape Coral Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to Cape Coral Police, the man walked into a 7-Eleven just after midnight on Andalusia Boulevard and Diplomat Parkway East.

Detectives said the store clerk was robbed after the suspect showed a gun. Then, they said the suspect told the cashier "don't try to be a hero."

Police have provided photos of the suspect who is wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt and a big hat.

CCPD

CCPD

According to investigators, the clerk gave the suspect cash and he took off.

If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information about the robbery, call police.