'Don't doubt yourself': 10-year-old Cape Coral boy escapes attempted kidnapping near bus stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy who was on his way to his bus stop.

Matthew Sprouse was riding his bike to his bus stop Wednesday morning when he stopped to sit at a bench. That's when he says a black SUV pulled up beside him.

"The driver's side opened the car door, um, took one foot out, um, and, like, kind of tried lunging at me," Sprouse said.

The boy said he quickly rode his bike back to his house after the man nearly grabbed him.

"He tried to tell me what happened, but he could not catch his breath," said Ariane Sprouse, Matthew's mother.

Ariane said they have lived in the area for two years and had recently discussed stranger danger with her son.

"I'm very happy he wasn't taken. My hardest thing getting over right now is all of the what ifs, what if it had happened?" said Sprouse. "If it had happened, I would not have known till four o'clock in the afternoon that's, that's enough time to get out of the state of Florida."

Cape Coral Police say they are now investigating and looking for a black SUV with front bumper damage.

"A lot of homes have surveillance at this day and age, so that's kind of one of one of the first things we do," said Lisa Greenberg, Public Affairs Officer with the Cape Coral Police Department. "Our officers are continuing to gather surveillance images."

About an hour after the incident, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a similar report near Tropic Isles Elementary School in North Fort Myers. A parent reported seeing a black SUV pull up next to some children, attempt to talk to them, and then leave.

"In this instant, a parent saw something suspicious that they just didn't feel was right, and they made that call, and that's what's so important about this situation, is if you see something, say something," said Julie Sin, Public Information Officer with the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not confirmed if the two incidents are related, but the Lee County Sheriff's Office is working with the Cape Coral Police Department on the investigation.

Matthew hopes his experience serves as a warning to other children to stay alert.

"You look both way for cars if they ever slow down, don't, don't doubt yourself," Sprouse said.

Both Cape Coral Police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.