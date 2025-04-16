CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Autism diagnosis rates have increased. According to the CDC, the rate was 1 in 150 kids in 2000; 1 in 36 kids in 2020, and today it’s now at 1 in 31 kids.

However, this doesn't surprise David Brown and Anjali VanDrie,co-founders of Family Initiative.

Watch Fox 4's Bella Line report on one family's journey through an autism diagnosis:

'Don't be scared of the label': More kids and adults being diagnosed with Autism

"Without a doubt, there's a lot more awareness,” said Brown.

They say thanks to education and more resources for free testing, families can get answers faster.

"We're also seeing much older individuals being diagnosed,” said VanDrie. “I know we get calls every day for young adults, for adults who are later in life, who are realizing they might be diagnosed."

Leanna Gladfelter says when they received her son Owen’s autism diagnosis, it was scary at first.

"Are we going to be able to give Owen what he needs?" said Gladfelter.

Now, a year after Owen's diagnosis, she says the family's been blown away at his success.

"He has grown so much in just a year, so I'm so thankful and looking forward to seeing what else he can do,” said Gladfelter.

Gladfelter says her son was diagnosed through Lee Health, but they first started their journey at Family Initiative, which they say has given them a community to lean on.

"Don't be scared of a diagnosis or label, because all it does is open up more opportunities for your child to succeed and to thrive,” said Gladfelter.