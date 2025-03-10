Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral is up for sale. So what's next for the nightclub?

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The iconic Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral is up for sale!

Cape Coral's Community Correspondent Bella Line spoke with a partner, David Townsend, who says that after nearly 15 years, the award-winning nightclub will be under new partnership.

Townsend tells Fox 4 he has decided to retire from the nightclub business.

A statement on the listing website says:

"We just wanted everyone to know that we couldn't have done all of this without the help, expertise, and knowledge of literally thousands of people that we have collaborated with in the nightclub business over the past few decades."

Townsend also told Line they are looking for someone who will take the business to the next level and expand it.

A statement on the listing website says:

"The buyer of this business will be getting the benefit of all of that expertise, in addition to a profitable - and legendary - nightclub business."

The website has ideas for future investors to expand the nightclub. Some ideas include a rooftop bar, an outdoor patio with an island bar, live music, and VIP memberships.

For more information on the listing, click here.