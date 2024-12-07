CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As we come off of an election cycle and head into the new year, Cape Coral residents have many opinions on what they want to see done by their local leaders.

To start Lehmann’s years as a council member she is hosting monthly town halls.

District 2's first town hall brings up some hot topics around the Cape

One point of contention at the first town hall was our waterways and some expressed concern about sediment and debris still left in them after Ian.

“I’m not a boater, I didn’t know anything about that," said Lehmann. "I now have a month to address all of these things and to get some answers."

Lehmann says she hopes these town halls get people more involved in their local government.

“I want citizens to know what’s going on, not only in their district but in the city, because a lot of times things fall through the cracks and I didn't want them falling through the cracks," said Lehmann. “I’m so glad that people are actually taking an interest in their city to try to change things because it’s not one person that changes things, it takes a whole group.”

Lehmann says she is planning the next town hall for January 4th.