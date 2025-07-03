Disaster prep supplies now tax free year-round under new Florida law

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida just made a big move to help you save on disaster preparedness supplies by making them tax free year-round. Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski visited a local hardware store to see how they’re gearing up for the new law.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a $1.3 billion dollar tax cut package as part of this year’s state budget. Part of that is a new law making the disaster preparedness sales tax exemption permanent. The change comes after a budget delay this year left Floridians without tax-free savings at the start of hurricane season.

“We normally have disaster preparedness start with hurricane season, right before hurricane season,” said DeSantis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Facebook Governor Ron DeSantis signing the new state budget

But now, there’s no waiting period. Governor DeSantis says emergency supplies like portable generators, batteries, tarps, and fuel tanks will be tax free all year.

“Those items that have already been earmarked, you can buy them whenever you want. We’re not going to limit it to certain dates,” DeSantis said.

Austin Schargorodski Hurricane preparedness center at Gavin's Ace Hardware

Last month, Schargorodski showed how Gavin’s Ace Hardware in Cape Coral pushed forward, despite the tax exemption delay. So he came back to see how they’re feeling now that the exemption is locked in.

“I feel good about it. People can come in at their leisure. They don’t have to wait for a specific week or two week period, they can come in any time,” said store manager Ed Willis.

Austin Schargorodski Ed Willis

Willis says their foot traffic has stayed steady, and now he’s expecting that same pace year-round. He says they’re stocked and ready for it - he walked Schargorodski through their hurricane preparedness center.

“Sandbags. Tarps. Tiedown straps,” he said, pointing out supplies.

It’s a one-stop shop filled with supplies meant to make prepping simple. With generators usually the first to sell out, Willis says they’re ready for the rush.

Austin Schargorodski Portable generator

“This year - different. We have a bulk stock of them. We’re ready,” said Willis.

And now that supplies are tax free anytime, Willis says there’s no excuse to wait.

“Stock up as soon as possible. Don’t have to be in a hurry anymore, but definitely get them before the storms are bearing down on us,” Willis said.