Debt or no water? Cape Coral homeowners face high bills to hook up to city water

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4 meteorologists said this dry season is starting harsher than normal, which is creating serious concerns for people in northeast Cape Coral who rely on well water. However, the city said thousands of homes will soon be on city water and taking pressure off of the aquifer.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with homeowners who are hooking up to the new system and its costs:

Debt or no water? Homeowners hook up to city water and face the costs

Lois Gonzales said he has been without water for four days after his well went completely dry.

"I had, like, four days, the water is gone," Gonzales said.

He's currently using his neighbor's water while working to connect to the city's water.

"I try and check what's going on, and I need to dig it another hundred feet. So I say no, and now I put the city water, but like no water for four days," Gonzales said.

Rather than pay to dig deeper when he is required to move to city utilities, Gonzales is making the switch now.

"Look at the situation I got right now. Like, on the water for the the city water, so I don't have no water, so now I have to put it on," Gonzales said.

Just down the street, Joe Pacifico hasn't run out of water, but the retired homeowner is facing a $40,000 bill. That includes the cost to run water lines to his home plus city assessments.

"I know a lot of people's not happy because it costs a lot of money, except, you know, for us, I mean, I'm retired right now, so the money, my income is not that big," Pacifico said.

For decades, Pacifico said he has paid nothing for water or drainage at his home, except for occasional septic services. Now, he's facing monthly water bills on top of the massive upfront costs.

"Now I got to pay a lot of money," Pacifico said.

The city will discuss assessment costs for the North 1 East area at their meeting on Wednesday night. For more information on the Utilities Extension Project, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.